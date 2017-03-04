Give our regards to Broadway!

A New York City-based theatre composer and lyricist has given a group of Motherwell performing arts students an authentic taste of Broadway.

Jonathan Reid Gealt visited the students at New College Lanarkshire’s Motherwell campus, giving them an insight into just what it takes to make it on the world’s most famous stage circuit.

His music has been featured in sold-out concerts across New York, while his two albums have been released worldwide.

During the four-hour session he gave them plenty of expert advice, while watching them perform some of their own routines.

Jonathan is an accomplished performer as well as composer. and has shows including Les Miserables, The Secret Garden and Rags to his credit.

Student Larissa Currie said: “We are so fortunate to be given these amazing opportunities to work with acclaimed industry professionals.

“The experience has been incredibly valuable in preparing us for the industry after graduation.”

“He is also currently adapting the novel Dust and Shadow into a musical as well as his continued work on two other musicals and two original screenplays.