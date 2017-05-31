Girl (4) knocked down outside nursery

A four-year-old girl was knocked down and injured by a car outside a Motherwell school today.

The youngster was heading for her nursery class at St Brendan’s in Barons Road when the accident happened at 9am.

She was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where she was detained for treatment. It’s understood she suffered a fracture to her leg.

The incident happened just weeks after parents from St Brendan’s Primary and Nursery, along with their counterparts from nearby Muirhouse Primary, attended a meeting to express concerns about traffic in Barons Road.

It’s less than two years since another schoolgirl suffered minor injuries when she was knocked down as she left St Brendan’s.

After today’s accident one parent said: “We’re lucky there hasn’t yet been a fatality on that road. Traffic calming is badly-needed.

“It’s quiet enough for most of the day, but when school’s starting and finishing it’s horrendous and parents don’t help by abandoning cars on kerbs and street corners.”