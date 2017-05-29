Gearing up for Gala Day

Excitement is growing with Viewpark Gala now less than a month away and it will be a special occasion for pupils from Aitkenhead Primary School who have been chosen to take leading roles in the procession on Saturday, June 17.

The Gala Queen, Casey Brawley, will be crowned by last year’s queen, Louisa Gilluley. This will be followed by a host of family attractions including music, dance, a funfair and stalls.

Left to right, are ladies-in-waiting Isla MacLean and Hollie Haddow, champion Evan Woodside, queen Casey Brawley, flower girl Lucy McKinnon, and crown bearer Lewis MacLean.