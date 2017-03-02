Game for a laugh to boost charity

Football pundit Tam Cowan dropped in to help a games night organised by Motherwell woman Jillian Gillen raise £4300 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

It was one of several events organised in a bid to raise £10,000 for the organisation.

Home help Jillian was inspired to help the charity after a client who suffered a stroke passed away. Her husband, Gary, set the ball rolling by abseiling from the Forth Rail Bridge in October and the couple are tackling Clydebank’s Titan Crane this month.

Jillian admits the prospect of abseiling from a 150-foot crane terrifies her.