Funfair gets council thumbs-up

North Motherwell will have its summer carnival after councillors dismissed objections and allowed a family funfair to go ahead.

Spencer’s Funfair will set up in the park next to Bute Avenue and The Loaning next week, and the “delighted” operator has again assured residents they have nothing to worry about.

People who live nearby expressed fears about traffic and noise, and they wanted North Lanarkshire Council to turn down the funfair’s licence application.

However, there is also widespread support from residents who say the funfair will be a much-needed attraction during the holiday period.

This week councillors approved the funfair’s applications for Motherwell and Beltane Park in Wishaw.

Operator Chloe Spencer said: “I’m delighted we have been given the go-ahead. This is a small family funfair with mostly children’s rides plus waltzers and dodgems for the adults.

“We don’t expect people to travel from far and wide by car. There will be space for parking in the park but we expect most people to walk from their homes in the areat.

“As for the fairground vehicles, we have checked and Bute Avenue is wide enough to take them. Regarding noise, we have measures in place to contain our music and the fair will close no later than 10pm.”

Mrs Spencer, who was brought up in North Motherwell, near the park, added: “We usually operate in Perth, Angus and further north, but were keen to bring the funfair to this area.

“My husband’s family has had the funfair for more than 70 years and we take everything into consideration when applying for a site licence.”

Objectors attended the council meeting to put their case, but Mrs Spencer said they have been outnumbered by supporters.

She pointed out that around 1,000 people signed paper and online petitions urging the council to approve the application.

Petition organiser Lorraine Boyle added: “I’m pleased for Chloe. She is a North Motherwell girl who has worked hard and is trying to bring something to an area that has nothing for kids.

“Not one person I spoke to refused to support the petition.”

The funfair will be in Motherwell for five days from Wednesday, July 26, with free attractions including face painting, balloon modelling and children’s characters between 2pm and 5pm on the Saturday and Sunday.