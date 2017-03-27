Fundraiser hit the right Note for good cause

A love of a band and a Facebook conversation about cancer support led to three friends staging a fabulous fundraiser six months later.

Holytown’s Club 100 hosted the event, starring the Jersey Notes, which raised a wonderful £1827 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organisers Linda Baird, Rosemary Forsyth and Mary Mone were delighted with how the night went on Friday.

Stars of the show were the singers who delivered a fantastic tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

One observer said: “Ladies, no longer in the first flush of youth, were dancing on the tables. The floor was packed and guests were dancing in the aisles. All in all, the night was a tremendous success.”

Special thanks goes to Mossend and Holytown councillor David Baird for his support from the very start. He did all the printing and donated a bottle of Glenlivet malt whisky and six bottles of wine.

Other donations included a bottle of House of Commons whisky from Neil Gray MP, a meal voucher from the Omorphia Taverna in Bellshill and a voucher for Crews Barbers.

The organisers also thank Sammy Wightman for his support in giving the use of the club and the DJ free of charge, Premier Store in Main Street, Holytown, and Crews Barbers, Main Street, Bellshill, for selling the tickets and everyone who donated a raffle prize, bought a ticket or otherwise contributed to the success of the night.