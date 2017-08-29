Fundraiser for bomb victims a Grande success

A Motherwell schoolgirl who witnessed the horror of the Manchester Arena bombing has boosted a fund for victims and their families.

Big-hearted Lucy Haggerty and friend Sophie Galloway organised a charity event which raised more than £1200 for the British Red Cross One Love Manchester appeal.

The Our Lady’s High School pupils were staggered by the response to their fundraiser at St Bride’s Hall in Motherwell earlier this month.

Songs were performed by the Soundsational Pro Choir, which Lucy is a member of, and by Michael Costello, another Our Lady’s pupil, while cake and tombola stalls did a roaring trade.

Lucy and her mum, Louise, were at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on the night of the bombing in May and, fortunately, escaped unhurt.

Twenty two people were killed and many others injured in the terrorist attack.

Sophie’s mum, Bernadette, explained: “Lucy witnessed the horrors of the attack and felt she wanted to help others who were less fortunate than she was that night. Both girls worked very hard to organise the event and Lucy’s mum and aunt Lorraine McGahan were a big help.

“They went round many shops and businesses asking for raffle prizes and thank everyone who contributed.

“Their friends supported the event and lots of people found out about it through it being advertised at Motherwell Cathedral. The girls didn’t expect to raise anything like as much as £1200 and are delighted at the result.”