Fund for family of tragic Dean

Friends have raised thousands of pounds to help the family of a Viewpark man killed on a German motorway.

Dean Steele (22) died at the weekend when he was hit by a car. It’s understood he and friends John McCormack and James McGill had gone on a trip to see a football match in Hamburg for James’s birthday.

Dean was crossing the motorway to a service station when he was struck. The 73-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital and treated for shock.

A Just Giving online appeal for Dean’s family has raised more than £4500.

Organiser Joseph Cheney said: “Let’s help Dean’s family get Dean home and give him the best send off possible, what he deserves.

“He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. To the people of Viewpark, let’s dig deep as every pound helps.

“As we all know, it won’t be cheap to fly him home and (pay for) funeral costs. Let’s raise as much as we can for his family.”