Fun walk date on Greenhead Moss

Get Walking Lanarkshire is celebrating its 14th year with a Big Fit Walk on Greenhead Moss in Wishaw on Friday 23 June 23.

Its aim is to inspire communities across Scotland to come together for a short walk to celebrate the benefits of being active, having fun and staying healthy.

A spokesperson said: “The Big Fit Walk helps put the fun into walking! Walking in groups can boost self-esteem, create opportunities to meet new people in the area and discover some local hidden gems.”

The June 23 walk meets at 10.30am at the Creamery Road entrance to the nature reserve.

For more information contact Get Walking Lanarkshire on 01698 402077 or getwalkinglanarkshire@northlan.gov.uk