Football special raised nearly £2,000 for children

North Motherwell Boys Club joined former footballers for a special fundraiser that collected almost £2,000 for a children’s charity.

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson kicked-off the match between the Les Hoey Select and Network Rail Select on Sunday last week.

The game, which took place at the King George V pitches in Wishaw, featured former footballers and celebrities.

These included Bobby Petta (Celtic), Jose Quitongo (Hamilton), Andy Barrowman (Inverness CT, Ross County, Dundee) and Stevie Dukes of Wishaw band, Vigo Thieves.

Recently-elected councillor for Murdostoun, Cameron McManus, also took part in the match.

Clare also kicked off an earlier match where North Motherwell Boys Club battled it out for the DreamMaker Cup.

The day included a raffle with prizes including a signed Motherwell shirt, a signed Rangers football, a signed Celtic football and tours of Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Charity The Foundation, which organises trips and celebrity visits for children who suffer from life-threatening illnesses, managed to raise just under £2000 on the day.

Clare Adamson said: “It was a great honour to kick-off the match in aid of this wonderful charity.

“The Les Hoey DreamMaker Foundation carries out amazing work in Motherwell & Wishaw and across Scotland.

“I was pleased to wear my #TeamLisa t-shirt in support of the Kelman family, who have worked with the Foundation recently, inspired by their daughter Lisa.

“They launched a campaign which encouraged people to buy the t-shirts then tweet selfies to Lisa whilst wearing them all over the world”.

“Congratulations to all of the wonderful volunteers and everyone who turned up to support this fantastic charity”.