First Glasgow to cut day ticket prices tomorrow

Bus firm First Glasgow is discounting day ticket prices from tomorrow (Sunday, August 27) in a bid to boost take-up and simplify fares.

The price of Local Zone or City Day Tickets will fall by 20p to £4.30 and the All Network Day Ticket will drop in price by 50p to £5.50.

These tickets will now match or be cheaper than their equivalents five years ago.

Meanwhile the firm will be withdrawing some mainly off-peak return tickets, which have been less popular with customers – but the changes won’t affect Period Return Tickets on the Glasgow Airport Express.

Every week more than 40,000 customers purchase day tickets, which enable customers to “go as they please” across the First Glasgow network, or within the zones purchased.

First Glasgow managing director, Andrew Jarvis, said: “We’re pleased to be offering customers reduced prices on our popular day tickets and hope this change will encourage more customers to choose these as they provide flexible travel across our extensive bus network.

“These changes, on top of cut-price offers on our mTickets app, our great value Weekly Tickets and our recently revamped First Bus travel app mean customers can choose the right travel option at the right price.”