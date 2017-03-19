Firpark school’s success in drama Odyssey

Talented young performers from Motherwell’s Firpark School travelled to Cumbria to take part in a prestigious theatre contest – and won several accolades.

Staged at the Sands Centre in Carlisle the 2017 Rock Challenge competition saw a galaxy of high quality performances in a contest designed to test pupils’ theatrical and musical talents.

Firpark, in a competition dominated by Cumbrian schools, was highly rated in categories including stage use, soundtrack, set design and costume.

The colourful theme performed by the Motherwell youngsters was drawn from Greek legend, telling how the hero Heracles - with a little help from some mythical creatures - triumphs over the evil Hades, who wants to rule the world.