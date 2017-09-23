Firm says thanks to Linda for 40 years

A Motherwell insurance worker has been honoured at a national awards ceremony after clocking up 40 years’ service at the Swinton Group.

Linda Paton (pictured) was one of 15 customer service associates, branch managers and head office staff recognised at the exclusive event, held at the King Street Townhouse in Manchester.

Linda began her career at Swinton Group in 1977, starting in the data processing and accounts team based in Glasgow.

She now works as a customer service associate at Swinton’s branch on Windmillhill Street in Motherwell.

Linda: “It’s the customers and my colleagues that make the Motherwell branch of Swinton such a great place to work.

“Every day is always filled with new challenges and opportunities and I still help some of the same customers as when I first started - we have such a good rapport, they’re like old friends.

“When I started at Swinton I didn’t expect to work for the company for such a length of time but now that I have, I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Gilles Normand, CEO of Swinton Group, said: “Our loyal, hardworking colleagues are the backbone of our business and it is their hard work that makes Swinton thrive.

“As this year marks Swinton’s 60th anniversary, it makes me especially proud to recognise the achievements of those who have been with us for such a long time.”