Firm says it can fix TV interference from phone masts

New 4G mobile phone masts in Bellshill could cause TV interference, but help is at hand – according to a firm set up under government direction.

Because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview, they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

A company called at800 is now offering free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems. promising that “viewers in Bellshill can keep enjoying their favourite programmes”.

at800 also offers extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums (income support).

Ben Roome, the company’s chief executive, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

“If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected.

“However if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.”

People who live in communal properties are advised to contact at800 and also advise their landlords.

at800 says it can can provide free filters to landlords, but property managers are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

The firm can be contaced free at 0808 13 13 800 or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us