Festival time looms for Worzel and friends

There’s now less than a week to go till the seventh annual Bothwell Scarecrow Festival, now reckoned the biggest of its kind in Scotland.

This year’s action-packed programme begins with Sport Weekend, which includes the football tournament on Saturday (August 26), followed by a choice of the On Road Cycle Ride to Glasgow or Family Cycle Ride, and the 5K and 10K Fun Run on Sunday (August 27).

Other highlights to look forward to this year include Princess and the Pig’ by Folksy Theatre, Story time with Janis Mackay. a kids’ party, and a farmers market.

The events will once again be spread around various venues in the village with Bothwell Primary School serving as main arena for the Saturday and Sunday activities.

The highlight of the festival is of course the Grand Scarecrow Parade on Sunday, September 3, and of course there will be the usual red hot competition to find the best scarecrows - which for this year can also be entered by a street, part of a street, or any community group.

There’s up to date information on the festival on its website at www.bothwellscarecrowfestival.co.uk/ and on Facebook.