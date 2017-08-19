Fatal crash victim named as Newton Mearns man Ross Sloan

Police have named the man killed in a road crash in Moodiesburn on Thursday as Ross Sloan (21) of Newton Mearns, whose relatives are aware.

Ross was driving his red Vauxhall Corsa northbound on the M80, near Junction 4, Moodiesburn, at around 7.50pm, when the car appears to have gone out of control and struck the central concrete barrier.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Inspector Darren Faulds, Trunk Road Patrol Group Motherwell, said: “Whilst officers have spoken to a number of people who stopped to assist the man after the crash, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car on the M80 prior to the incident, or who may have information that will assist our enquiries.”

A report will be sent to the4 procurator fiscal.

Witnesses can call the Trunk Road Patrol Group Motherwell at Motherwell on 101, quoting 3405/17/08.