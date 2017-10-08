Fancy a 65km stroll along the Clyde Walkway?

Thanks to a new (and free) app you can now explore a 65-kilometre stretch of the Clyde Walkway all the way between Glasgow and the Falls of Clyde.

Available to download from itunes or the Google Play store, the Clyde Walkway app invites users to make their own way along the fascinating route, depending on their interests and time available for traversing the route.

Working on GPS, app users can chart their progress on the route as they go, even through rural areas with limited mobile signal availability.

The route passes many points of natural, cultural and industrial heritage interest, and the app provides handy information at every point.

Highlights include the route through Glasgow city centre, ancient woodland in the Clyde Valley National Nature Reserve, RSPB Baron’s Haugh and Dalzell Estate.

Then it’s on to Chatelherault Country Park, Bothwell Castle and the David Livingston Centre, Cunningar Loop Forestry Commission Community Par - and finally the Falls of Clyde and New Lanark UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Clyde Walkway app breaks the route into five manageable stages, with transport and parking information for start, end and alternative starting points and main transport hubs along the route.

It also details crossover points with the National Cycle Network routes and local path networks including the recently upgraded Clyde Walkway Community Links routes linking the communities of Larkhall, Ashgill, Carluke, Law and Lanark to the Clyde Walkway.

The app was created on behalf of local authorities in the areas involved and the Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership (CAVLP).