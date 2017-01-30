Family tribute to mother of 17 children

A touching tribute has been paid to a Bellshill mum of 17 children following her death at the age of 88.

Phyllis Love lived for her family, mourners at Bellshill Central Parish Church were told.

Her funeral service was at the same church where Phyllis, originally from Glasgow, married John in 1948. It was then known as Macdonald Memorial Church.

The couple lived in Mossend before moving to Bellshill’s Belvidere Crescent then New View Place as their family grew.

Their first child, Phyllis, died after only six weeks. There followed June, John, Richard, Alex, Donald, David, Maureen, Thomas (who died aged 28), Jeanette, Susan, Dorothy (who died at four weeks), Lynda, Ann, Robert (who died aged 46), April and Philip.

Oldest surviving daughter June Johnston read a eulogy at her mum’s funeral.

She said: “Mum became a gran to 32 and a great gran to 21. She was always there for each of them, no matter what the problem was — maybe just to listen, a few pounds to help them out or just somewhere to go as her house was always there.

“Every one of her children and grandchildren can tell you many stories of how she was a special, caring, wonderful person who was loved and respected by us all.

“Mum lived for her family. They were the most important thing to her.”

Husband John died in 1988 and later Phyllis moved to Raith Drive, Bellshill.

Latterly she stayed at Hatton Lea Care Home and June added: “Mum was the star of the show there when entertainers came to visit, always singing and dancing, giving her all.

“She had dementia but when she was able the family always took her out ‘up to the shops’ where she liked a cup of tea and a cake.

“It always seemed like every second person knew her as people always stopped to say hello and ask after her.

“She had a hard life but always said it was a happy one. She was kind, made us smile and always had a song ready. She wanted to be with dad and the children she had lost, so she will be happy now.”