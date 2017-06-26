Family’s cash boost for hospice

Bellshill youngster Amy McIntyre has gone the distance again for St Andrew’s Hospice and raised £1250.

Last year, aged just eight, she became the youngest ever person to complete the hospice’s 13-mile Ladies Midnight Walk. Earlier this month Amy, mum Dawn and big sister Kerry repeated the challenge.

Their fundraising resulted in a bumper cheque which they presented to the hospice’s Lorna McCafferty.

Meanwhile, the hospice has announced that its 12th annual Ben Nevis Challenge will take place on Saturday, September 30. To find out more and register online visit www.st-andrews-hospice.com, or call 01236 766951 for more information.