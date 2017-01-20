Year-long challenge for all young naturalists kicks-off at Strathclyde Park

Pull on your wellies and grab a pencil – it’s time to get involved in the Clyde and Avon Valley Wildlife Challenge 2017.

Running for the full calendar year, the campaign includes wildlife spotting events and two competitions which can be entered by children.

It focusses on one species per month that can be found throughout the year in local woodlands such as Chatelherault Country Park, RSPB Scotland Baron’s Haugh, Dalzell Estate and Scottish Wildlife Trust Falls of Clyde.

The first competition is the Clyde and Avon Valley wildlife challenge where entrants are invited to complete the 12 species checklist to be awarded with a certificate and be entered into a special prize draw.

Join in with wildlife spotting events, download your own spotting guides and enter your findings to iRecord to tick off the 12 species that you are challenged to find. Download spotting guides and the checklist here

The second is the Clyde and Avon Valley 500 Words competition (open to children aged five to nine years and ten to 12 years). Children are invited to pick one of the 12 species to write a fictional story or poem about it in under 500 words.

Each entrant will be awarded a certificate and be entered into a special prize draw. Entries will be judged on originality, plot, characterisation, language and enjoyment by a panel of judges. Download the 500 Words competition guidelines and submission form here

The first #CAVWChallenge spotting events are: Feed the Birds in Strathclyde Country Park on Saturday, January 21, 1.30pm to 2.30pm; Get Ready for the Big Garden Birdwatch at RSPB Baron’s Haugh, Motherwell, Sunday, January 22, 10am to noon; World Wetlands Day guided walk at RSPB Baron’s Haugh, Motherwell, Sunday, February 6, 10am to noon. Full details of the events can be seen here

The Clyde and Avon Valley Wildlife Challenge and 500 Words Competition must be entered by Sunday, December 31, 2017.

The campaign is a partnership project between Heritage Lottery Fund supported Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership, North Lanarkshire Council, RSPB Baron’s Haugh, Scottish Natural Heritage, Scottish Wildlife Trust Falls of Clyde and South Lanarkshire Countryside Rangers.

Find out the full details for the campaign here