Work starts on allotments

Work has started to create a new community allotment on the former travellers site in Kirklee Road, Mossend, which has been lying derelict for more than 20 years.

A year ago North Lanarkshire Council applied for £200,000 from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund (VDLF) Programme to support the development.

The VDLF is a ring-fenced capital grant which provides financial support to assist with the regeneration of sites across selected local authorities.

The works at Mossend build on a similar VDLF investment made in the successful development of community allotments at Viewpark Gardens in 2016.

The Kirklee Road Community Allotments are due to open at the end of August.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/kirkleeallotment or call Rosalyn Griffith on 01698 520503.