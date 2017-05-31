Wishaw General Hospital evacuated

Wishaw General Hospital was evacuated yesterday (Tuesday), with hospital staff wheeling bed-ridden patients out of the building, in what was later confirmed to be a false alarm.

NHS Lanarkshire chief executive Calum Campbell said: “At around 4.40pm on Tuesday 30 May 2017, our alarm system at Wishaw General Hospital was triggered. Staff followed protocol, emergency services quickly attended and there was a partial evacuation of the building.

“Within the hour we had received confirmation that it was safe to re-enter the building and the hospital quickly returned to normal.

“We are investigating the cause of the alarm which is believed to be due to a fault with the system. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to patients and visitors and are pleased to report that there was no impact on the safety of patients as a result of this incident.”