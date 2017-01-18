Volunteers needed for cemetery survey at Dalzell Estate

North Lanarkshire Council is looking for volunteers to help with a survey at St Patrick’s graveyard in the Dalzell Estate.

The survey of buried gravestones will be carried out tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday from 10am-3pm each day.

HHistoric graveyard experts will lead the survey, which is part of an ongoing project at the estate. Volunteers will have a chance to learn about current research methods and the history of the location.

This is the first in a series of training workshops organised with Archaeology Scotland through the Heritage Lottery Fund and supported by Clyde and Avon Valley Landscape Partnership.

Further events will be confirmed in the coming months.

To book a place call the council’s Greenspace Development team on 01236 780636.

Volunteers should wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear.