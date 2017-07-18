Video shows how to skip the trip to the tip

If you’ve ever struggled to get rid of an old sofa, bed or fridge freezer a new, tongue-in-cheek video showing Scots how to ‘skip the trip to the tip’ is for you.

The video promoting Scotland’s free Re-use Line, features a couple arguing over how to get an old sofa into a van, while their neighbours get theirs picked up for free courtesy of the Re-Use Line, which is managed by Zero Waste Scotland.

The serious message behind it all is that if you have large items at home that you no longer need and are still in good condition, you can have them collected by calling the Re-use Line, absolutely free, wherever you live in Scotland.

The aim is to reduce the amount of large, bulky items being dumped needlessly in landfill – things like washing machines and sofas that could go to a good home elsewhere.

An online ‘thunderclap’ – where huge numbers of people all post the same message on their social media profiles at the same time – to promote the film reached a massive online audience of almost 1 million people.

Supporters included two-thirds of Scotland’s local authorities and model and climate change campaigner Eunice Olumide, recently made an MBE.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “The Re-use Line is a fantastic, free, service, which can have a big environmental impact. That’s why we’ve made this fun new film, which is meant to make people laugh but also show you there’s a great free service available to you.

So why not be part of the movement to skip the trip to the tip – it’s really easy!”

To get in touch with the Re-use Line, simply call 0800 0665 820 from anywhere in Scotland or fill in an online form and they will arrange for a local re-use organisation to collect your item and pass it on to be used by someone else.