Twin magic as Amazonia welcomes marmoset twins

Amazonia welcomed two new additions as one of its female marmoset monkeys unexpectedly gave birth to twins on Tuesday (May 16).

The indoor tropical rainforest had an all-male group for a number of years, but this changed in November when they welcomed a female from Blair Drummond Safari Park in order to establish a breeding group.

Staff at the Strathclyde Park attraction are thrilled with the new arrivals and will be working with the marmosets to ensure the best care for the baby monkeys as they grow.

Just a few months ago, Amazonia also welcomed a new baby Kinkajou called Poppy which has been the star of the rainforest attraction with visitors since she moved onto display.

She is housed in the nocturnal area during the day and is going home with a member of staff each evening.

Zoo manager Amanda Gott said: “We are delighted about the arrival of our little twins. The monkeys are amongst the favourites of our visitors thanks to their mischievous nature and cheeky faces.

“The furry infants were born in the early afternoon on Tuesday. It is our job now to ensure the babies get all they need to grow and they will soon be at an age where our visitors will be able to get a glimpse of them when they visit.

“We don’t have any names as yet so we would welcome any suggestions from the public.”

Infant marmosets instinctively cling to their mothers back and do not voluntarily let go for the first two weeks. After that, they become very active and explore their environment.

Common marmosets are native only to east-central Brazil. They have been introduced into other areas and live within the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Marmosets can be found in a number of forest habitats.

Aside from the marmoset monkeys, Amazonia is home to an array of exotic animals from tarantulas and pythons to kinkajous and parrots.

