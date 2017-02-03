Tunnock’s parking plan fury

A proposed temporary car park for Tunnock’s workers will worsen traffic “chaos” in the centre of Uddingston.

That’s the view of Uddingston Community Council, one of more than 20 objectors to the plan.

The biscuit maker has been given planning permission to extend its Old Mill Road bakery, but spaces in the staff car park will be lost while the work is carried out.

Tunnock’s has proposed taking over the former doctors’ surgery site in the same street, creating 40 parking spaces.

It acknowledges that workers parking on the streets around the bakery is a problem and says the temporary car park should help.

The plan has been lodged with South Lanarkshire Council, but residents in the area have lodged objections.

One man described it as “madness”, adding: “I love caramel wafers as much as the next person, but surely there must be a better location?”

Objectors point out that Old Mill Road is already busy with traffic going to and from the Co-op, the Castle Rooms function suite, the Jollytots and Cookies cafe and the public car park. There are also houses and flats, with more planned, and the road is the access for Croftbank Crescent, a residential street.

Community council chair Ann Rafferty warned: “More cars entering and leaving the area will cause more chaos in an already congested part of the village.

“Our members have also expressed concern about the safety of children playing in the new Crofthead Street play park and going to and from school.”

One Croftbank Crescent resident told the council: “This will cause queuing and potential for road rage, not to mention high stress levels all round.

“I’m sure Mr Tunnock would not appreciate being boxed in on his access road.

“I have not been late for work in 36 years. I would hope not to start now.”

A neighbour said Old Mill Road is narrow and residents’ parking means there is very little space for vehicles to pass. He added: “I find it hard to believe that anyone is considering using this as a car park.”

Another resident said Uddingston is “saturated with vehicles of all sizes”. Extra traffic in Old Mill Road “could produce gridlock”.

Residents also criticised Tunnock’s for preparing the site when permission has still to be granted by the council.