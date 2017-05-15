Time to tackle litter

Families are being encouraged to join a big tidy up in Bellshill this Sunday.

Apart from a litter pick, there will be a wide range of activities and people are asked to meet in Footfield Road, near Orbiston Bing, from 12 noon.

The event is being organised by outdoor education group Muddy Adventures which said: “The aim is to transform an area of green space in Bellshill — clear up litter and make it a useable space for all — but it’s also important to bring everyone together and have fun.”

There will be a treasure hunt, a bouncy castle and science experiments. Children will get the chance to look inside fire and police vehicles while RSPB officers will help them make bird feeders.