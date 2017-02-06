They’re aiming to Bloom

Uddingston Pride and Brighter Bothwell will both compete in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

The environmental groups join six other organisations from throughout Scotland who will be aiming to impress the judges this summer.

Both have won awards in the annual Keep Scotland Beautiful competition and Uddingston Pride were successful in Britain in Bloom in 2015.

South Lanarkshire is the only area in Scotland to have two representatives and Marjory Robertson, of Brighter Bothwell, said group members are “delighted and proud”.

She added: “Bothwell’s achievement is testimony to the efforts of our volunteers and support from residents and businesses in Bothwell and from South Lanarkshire Council’s local team.”

Uddingston Pride’s Liz Wilson thanked volunteers, residents, businesses and the council for their “great efforts to assist”.