Tenants go walkabouts

Tenants got the chance to point out areas for improvement when they led North Lanarkshire Council officials on a walkabout in Bellshill and Viewpark.

Representatives of housing, roads and environmental services took note of issues raised.

So-called tenant-led walkabouts have been introduced by the council as “a practical way for tenants to raise issues which may be concerning them and to help improve communication and relationships with council staff”.

A council spokesman said a “small number” of issues were highlighted during the latest walkabout. These included a request for litter picking in Bellshill’s West End Drive and a general weeding, garden and tree tidy of the area.

Also pointed out was graffiti daubed on street signage while the council roads team is taking action to patch repair a footpath, carry out a footpath inspection and repair a pot hole in a car park.

Jamie Pettigrew, assistant operations manager said: “It’s always encouraging to see local residents taking an active role in their communities and show a willingness to work with the council to help make improvements.

“Tenants can raise concerns directly with us and we can discuss these with them. No matter how small an issue, we’re here to help and will continue to work hard to enhance local areas.

“We always publish details of our walkabouts on our website and via social media as we’re keen to increase the number of people taking part.”