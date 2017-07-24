Still time to have your say on waste processing plant proposal

South Lanarkshire Council has extended the deadline for people wishing to comment on a plan to build a waste processing plant.

Clean Power Properties has submitted a planning application for a facility on the former Craighead School site in Hamilton.

The site is just across the East Kilbride Expressway from Bothwell and the firm’s previous application in 2013 was knocked back bythe council, a decision later upheld when an appeal was made to Scottish Ministers.

The new application for the erection of a waste processing facility including waste recovery plant and thermal treatment facility for energy recovery with associated landscaping, access, parking infrastructure and education and visitor centre will cover an area of 4.54 hectares.

The council has received more than 150 representatives from members of the public regarding the application including Bothwell lawyer Nicholas Scullion.

He said: “While a site must be found for such a development, it’s being established in a highly populated area comprising houses, schools and health facilities which is completely unacceptable.

“It cannot be argued that this deveopment would not result in a loss of amenity and have a consequential reduction in local house values in what is presently recognised as a very desirable are in which to live and bring up a family.”

Anyone who wishes to makes further representations to the council regarding this matter can now do so until Tueday, August 1.