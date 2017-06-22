Signs meeting a step in right direction - MSP

A call has been made for better signs for drivers using Lanarkshire’s new look motorways.

It follows a meeting between Central Scotland MSP Margaret Mitchell and Transport Scotland’s Graeme Reid, sponsor of the M8 M73 M74 Motorways Improvement Project.

Mrs Mitchell claims many motorists find the new road layouts “perplexing” and even locals are becomng “disorientated” due to inadequate temporary signs.

Work on the motorways was completed a month ago after nearly three years of lane closures and diversions, but some signs are still being installed. Mrs Mitchell said there have been near misses as vehicles make last-minute lane changes.

She also raised concerns over permanent signs, such as those for the old A8 on the M8 westbound near Newhouse and on the A725 for traffic travelling from Bellshill towards the new Raith tunnel.

A lack of name places on the new signs is another issue, she added.

The MSP said: “Mr Reid took the time to see for himself and listen to the concerns. I was advised the issues surrounding signs, both temporary and permanent, would be raised with the contractor.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “‎The project is delivering significant journey time benefits across the motorway network. Finishing works, including the installation of permanent signage, is ongoing and we hope to complete this as soon as practical.”