Shawhead to close this weekend

Drivers travelling between Bellshill and Coatbridge face a detour this weekend as the road at Shawhead will be closed completely.

It comes after a week of delays caused by lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

Commuters have complained it’s taken them two hours to make trips that normally are done in 20 minutes.

Those restrictions are due to last another two weeks and the complete closure takes effect from tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm until Monday at 6am.

Edinburgh-bound drivers heading from the A725 north will still be able to use the new M8 slip road at Shawhead.

Transport Scotland’s Graeme Reid said: “We recognise these restrictions and the temporary closures affect a lot of people. The contractor has made a number of changes to aid traffic flow since the implementation of the single lane restriction, but we would ask drivers to avoid this junction if possible.

“The weekend closure of this junction will allow the contractor to undertake resurfacing and finishing works safely and will also minimise further peak-time restrictions and delays that have been experienced.”

Meanwhile, a motorway link near Uddingston will close for three weeks from Monday. There will be no accesss to the M73 north for drivers heading out of Glasgow on the M74.

Mr Reid said: “Work here is critical to allow the new and upgraded roads to be connected to the existing network and can only now take place following the opening of the new M8.

“These works are part of the final phases of the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project and will allow all lanes to open in the coming weeks.”