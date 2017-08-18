Shadow chancellor believes Scotland is responding to Labour’s manifesto

Have your say

Labour can win back Motherwell and Wishaw at the next General Election, according to the shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

The Hayes and Harlington MP made the assertion whilst speaking at the ‘Building Scotland’s Future Economy’ conference, hosted at Fir Park by Central Scotland list MSP Richard Leonard.

In his remarks, Mr McDonnell emphasised the role of Labour’s manifesto which includes a minimum wage of £10 an hour and extending public ownership.

He also believes the recent publication of Scottish Labour’s industrial strategy led by Mr Leonard will win back support in the future.

Mr McDonnell said: “All across Scotland people are responding to Labour’s positive message on the economy. We are the real anti-austerity alternative for Scotland.

“Our policies will deliver an additional £3 billion for public services in Scotland which, alongside a national investment bank, means we will finally break from the failed experiment of austerity and invest instead.

“Scottish Labour’s industrial strategy is a serious plan for jobs, workers’ rights and economic growth.”

Mr McDonnell’s visit was part of Labour’s ‘For the Many’ campaign, which sees some of the party’s most senior figures visiting marginal seats.

Also speaking at the conference was former Social Justice Minister Jackie Baillie and the campaign will continue on Friday, August 25, when party leader Jeremy Corbyn visiting Motherwell and Tannochside.

Marion Fellows held the Motherwell and Wishaw seat for the SNP by just 318 votes in June’s snap general Election.

Mr Leonard said: “I was happy to welcome John and Jackie to Motherwell, it’s in communities like this that Labour must provide a bold but credible programme for change.

“To serve the communities here, we need Labour governments at Westminster and at Holyrood, who will act to make our economy work ‘for the many’.

“That means providing decent, stable work for people, investing in businesses and industries that will stay here, and employ people here.

“Whenever the next General Election is called, Labour will be ready with a bold plan to build a more equal society, and to change our economy to meet the serious challenges of the future.”