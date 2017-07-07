Second public consultation event for Viewpark path plans

Bellshill councillor Jordan Linden has arranged for a second public consultation event to take place into the planned diversion of a path through Viewpark Glen/Douglas Support Estate.

The comes after criticism the one held last month in Viewpark Community Centre to detail plans by Strathclyde Business Park owners HFD Property Group took place during the day making it inconvenient for many people.

Councillor Linden approached North Lanarkshire Council to request council access officers be made available one evening in July. This request was approved and a second public consultation event takes place on Wednesday (July 12) from 6-8.30pm in Burnhead Community Centre.

Councillor Linden said: “I was grateful to be at the public consultation event in June and hear first hand the views of local people on this proposal.

“One of the crucial themes was a feeling that local people weren’t having their voices heard; and there was no evening event for those that either worked or couldn’t make it along during the day.

“Therefore, I called the council’s assistant business manager of Greenspace Development to request they hosted another consultation event in July, in the heart of the affected community and crucially in the evening.

“I am delighted such an event will now take place on July 12 and I would strongly encourage any concerned local people to attend and have their voices heard on this proposal.”