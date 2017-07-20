Search for relatives of World War One hero

North Lanarkshire Council is trying to trace relatives of a Craigneuk war hero who was awarded the Victoria Cross.

William Clamp was posthumously honoured for most conspicuous bravery during World War One following the battle of Poelcapelle, Belgium on October 9, 1917.

William, a corporal in the 6th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment (Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own), was part of an advance which was being checked by intense machine-gun fire from concrete blockhouses and by snipers in ruined buildings.

The 25-year-old was first to reach the blockhouse and hurled in bombs. He entered and brought out a machine-gun and about twenty prisoners before continuing to display great heroism until he was killed in the battle by a sniper.

William was born in Flemington to Charles and Christina Dundas Clamp on October 28, 1891, and preparations are now being made to lay a commemorative paving stone in his honour.

Relatives are now being sought to take part in an official ceremony marking a century since he earned the Victoria Cross.

The paving stones are laid in the birth place of recipients, providing a lasting legacy within communities.

The council is paying for the installation and maintenance of the stones which are being provided by the Department for Communities and Local Government.

If you are related to William Clamp call 01698 302324 or e-mail memberservices@northlan.gov.uk.