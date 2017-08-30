Scottish-themed cafe opens in centre

A new eatery is open for business in Motherwell Shopping Centre and aims to offer a selection of healthy Scottish dishes.

Hard Jock Cafe has been opened in Brandon Parade South by Derek Duffy and Arlene Green who both have an extensive background in catering.

Ian Knight of Edinburgh House Estates, the centre’s asset manager, said the centre is now 96 per cent full.

Gavin Anderson, partner at Montagu Evans, the retained letting agent for the landlord, said: “Motherwell is a busy town that has bucked the trend of falling shopper numbers that has afflicted so many shopping centres throughout the UK.

“Last year saw an 18% growth in footfall in Motherwell Shopping Centre to 4.7million, which runs against the national trend of falling shopper numbers on high streets and shopping centres.

“Initiatives, such as providing three hours of free car parking and hosting organised community events, have increased the amount of time and money shoppers spend here.”