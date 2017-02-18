Scotland looks forward to wave of warn weather

A blast of Caribbean hot air could push Scottish temperatures over that of Menorca, Majorca and Sardinia next week.

The air mass is set to continue the unseasonable warmth of the last week as parts of the country prepare for highs of 17C on Monday, following a spell of mild weather.

The cloud of hot air is making its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and parts of the Caribbean, and is expected to reach the British Isles over the weekend, the Met Office said.

The rise could make the UK among the hottest locations in Europe, following bouts of snow and freezing temperatures that took hold earlier this month. Despite bringing British temperatures above the average 4-7C (39.2F-44.6F) for this time of year, the expected rise will not be record-breaking by official measures.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “In terms of temperatures it is going to be around 16C to 17C (60F to 62F) and more broadly it will be mild across the east and north east of the country.

“Although obviously above average, it’s not necessarily unusual. In February 2012, around 50 stations recorded temperatures of 15C (59F) and over and we’re not expecting that many to record the same next week.”

Mr Claydon said the warm spell is expected to last into the middle of next week, before turning cooler next weekend.

He added: “It should be continuing through next week but not necessarily through to the temperatures seen on Monday.”