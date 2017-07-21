Roads disruption at Newhouse

Have your say

Motorists face disruption in the Newhouse area this weekend due to a contraflow on the A73 roundabout at junction 6 of the M8.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation and M8 and A8 slip roads will be closed, meaning diversions.

The disruption will last from 8pm tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday.

The work on the roundabout comes just weeks after the completion of the M8 M73 M74 Motorways Improvement Project.

Transport Scotland stressed the M8 and A8 will remain open while the latest work is done.