Road safety fears over homes plan

Plans for a small housing development in Bellshill town centre have prompted concerns over road safety.

An application to build three mews houses on ground off Hamilton Road has been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council.

Signs urging the council to reject it have been posted on fences at the access to the site.

The access is close to two busy junctions — Crossgates and Neilson Street — and objectors say more traffic would be a hazard.

Bellshill councillor Harry Curran said: “I have serious concerns about the increase in traffic this development will create, especially when cars have to turn right. This could result in more congestion on Hamilton Road.”

Bellshill Community Council has also lodged an objection and member John Devlin, writing in a personal capacity, said: “There are areas of real concern over the danger to motorists and pedestrians should this development be allowed so close to the already very busy Hamilton Road and its junction with Crossgates.

“In particular, the widening of the roadside opening and its effect on the very narrow footpath is of great concern.”

There are already houses on adjacent ground and residents use the access from Hamilton Road. Those residents have objected to the mews plan, citing concerns over access, loss of privacy and blocking of sunlight.