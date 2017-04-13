Reward offered to help bring Lexi home

A Cambuslang family are offering a £500 reward to find their missing greyhound which may have found its way to Motherwell or Bellshill.

Former racing greyhound Lexi was adopted by Kevin and Lee Williamson last month after being rescued by the Greyhound Awareness league.

The four-year-old animal had formed a strong bond with their seven-year-old son Adam, but on March 31 was scared by gunfire from the Dechmont Rifle Range and jumped a six-feet high garden fence.

Possible sightings were reported in Blantyre, Hamilton, Motherwell and Bellshill, but the couple have had no luck in being in the right place at the right time.

Kevin said: “We’ve had possible sightings in Bellshill/Forgewood over the last week and one on Monday morning in Bellshill, but we just never seem to get into the area in time or calls are a day or two after she has been seen.

“We have put up a £500 reward for her safe return. The top of her right ear is missing after an accident as a puppy, so that might help people recognise her.

“We don’t want people running up to greyhound owners with dogs that look like Lexi accusing them of theft etc, but that is one distinguishing mark to look out for.

“If people see Lexi, they shouldn’t try to catch her. Instead, they should get in touch with Lee or I directly. We have a Facebook page with all our details and updates on the search.

“Lexi has only been with is a short time, but she has become a big part of our family and we just want her to come home.

“Wherever Lexi is it goes without saying we hope she’s safe, we will never stop looking for her, but hopefully this will get lots of eyes out there as we can only do so much on our own.”