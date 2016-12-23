Residents rage ove helpline

People living near the M74 have again expressed anger at what they say is unacceptable disruption during motorway improvement work.

They also claim a helpline set up to deal with their concerns is a waste of time.

Work has been going on at the Raith interchange for more than two years and is due to finish in the spring. Previously residents have claimed agreements on night time working have been ignored and construction traffic has caused problems on roads in Bothwell close to the motorway.

Now Central Scotland MSP Margaret Mitchell has criticised Scottish Roads Partnership for a “poor” attitude towards residents raising “relevant concerns”.

Constituents have told her it’s “impossible to get a satisfactory response from the helpline, with calls being bounced around different departments before being dismissed”.

Mrs Mitchell said: “Scottish Roads Partnership is fast becoming the most unpopular agency in the area.

“Residents have had to put up with dangerous parking by construction traffic, noisy night work and an increase in wild animals such as deer and foxes in gardens due to the re-landscaping.

“It is therefore essential that SRP has open lines of communication and I urge them to address their poor telephone advice lines as a matter of urgency.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The contractor has a dedicated line to ensure the public are able to make enquiries and for them to be dealt with as quickly and as effectively as possible.

“Some night working is necessary for the delivery of this project to maintain the safety of road users and construction workers. All works undertaken at night are subject to consultation with the local authority before being implemented.

“SRP also remains committed to engaging with the community in advance of any potentially disruptive works. They can be contacted on 0800 042 0188 or at info@scotroadspartnership.co.uk.”