Residents kick up stink over housing plans

Neighbouring residents can’t believe developers want to build houses next door to a sewage treatment plant in Bothwell.

Prospective buyers are being warned the smell and insects would force them to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Miller Homes wants to build 105 homes on fields at Bothwellbank and has lodged a planning application with South Lanarkshire Council.

Planning permission has already been granted for a smaller development of 60 houses, but Cala Homes pulled out after failing to agree a price with the landowner.

Cala won approval despite opposition from residents in Clyde Avenue which would be used as an access to the new estate. People said their street is already congested with parked cars and the area couldn’t cope with more traffic.

Objections to the fresh application have also been lodged.

One Clyde Avenue resident said: “I am somewhat astonished at this site being chosen for a housing development.

“The residents of Clyde Avenue are already subjected to the odour and flies coming from the sewage works. One can only wonder at homes being built even closer to this facility.

“I can only conclude that the residents of the proposed development will be spending warm days indoors with the windows closed, to keep out both the smell and the flying insects.”

Another objector said: “This looks like a developer cashing in on all that Bothwell has to offer, for example, good schools and commuter links to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Scottish Water’s sewage works are located at Bothwellbank and the fresh plans show homes being built on the fields on each side of the plant. What will residents make of the smell?”

A spokesman for Miller Homes said it’s proposing “high quality family homes” including 26 “for affordable purposes”.

He added: “The site has already been allocated for residential development within the South Lanarkshire Local Development Plan and we believe our proposals, which have been well considered, will help the area meet its housing needs.

“We are developing plans with South Lanarkshire Council to upgrade footpaths in the surrounding area and nearby Wooddean Park.”