Relief for drivers as station car park to get 116 new spaces

More parking spaces than expected are to be provided to ease pressure at busy Uddingston train station.

Central Scotland MSP Margaret Mitchell had been told that 27 new spaces would be found, but that figure is set to rise to 116.

Praising the “can do” attitude of Abellio, which manages ScotRail, Mrs Mitchell said: “I met with Scotrail’s Michael Hall late last year and we identified 27 additional car park spaces.

“I have since been informed that this is to be increased to 116 which is great news for commuters in Uddingston.

“I am delighted there’s the potential for this by making use of the periphery, moving a couple of lampposts and using redundant land.

“These extra spaces will come as a huge relief to those who commute from this station as parking has become increasingly difficult there.

“The hope is that this work will be completed between the end of this year and the beginning of next.

“Quite simply, this could not have been achieved without the support of Michael Hall who has been very helpful and resourceful in securing these extra spaces.”

Mr Hall, ScotRail Alliance’s car parking manager, added: “Car parking spaces are at a premium in many of our busiest stations as customers park before using our rail service.

“Where there is high demand we will always aim to provide more spaces to support sustainable travel and we are pleased to announce this extension at Uddingston.”