Regeneration work starts outside Motherwell Health Centre

Work starts today (Monday) on improvements to the public space outside Motherwell Health Centre on Windmillhill Street.

North Lanarkshire Council is carrying out the project as part its regeneration of the town centre.

New street lighting will be installed followed by landscaping including installing new planters, shrubs and trees, paving, benches and tables.

During the work, which is expected to take just over two months, the site will be fenced off. However, access to the health centre will be maintained from Camp Street and MacDonald Street.

The council’s head of Enterprise and Place Shirley Linton said: “This project on Windmillhill Street was identified during a public consultation, or charrette, that we held with local residents, businesses and community groups to look ways of improving Motherwell town centre.

“It’s a busy location with people using the health centre, visiting the Civic Centre and local shops as well as being a main route through Motherwell. The improvements will create a more attractive and useful space for people to use.”

More information on the project can be found here

Plans for another improvement project from the charrette process will be on display in Motherwell Library and online until April 13.

The council is proposing to install fingerpost signs throughout the town centre, directing people to local places of interest, public services and part of the town outside the central ring road.

Local people and businesses are invited to give their opinions on the proposals via the web site, by completing a form in the library or by e-mail.