Recognised for work to develop Scouting

A local Scout group has been the recipient of a prestigious award for its service to the district.

1st Bellshill and Mossend Scouts received the Baird Watson Shield at the Calder District agm in recognition of its work to develop Scouting over the last year.

A number of the leaders also help in the organisation at the district level and the award, which was first given to the ‘Best Troop’ in 1983, was presented by district commissioner Bill Craig to Cub leader Maureen Boyle and Scout leader Ian Forsyth.

Maureen said: “It is a great honour for the work of our Scouts and leaders to receive this award.

“This year the Scouts visited Brownsea Island where the Scout Movement was founded at the first Scout camp in 2007.

“We were lucky to be allowed to camp on the island as part of the trip. The island belongs to the National Trust and only Scouts and Guides are permitted to camp there.”

1st Bellshill and Mossend group leader Mark Lunny said “This award recognises the hard work undertaken by the leaders who give up their time to make Scouting work for the children of Bellshill and Mossend.

“I am pleased that as we approach our 100th year of Scouting in the area the efforts of the group have been recognised by this award.”

1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout Group was established in 1919 and now meets in Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre.

It currently runs Beavers (6-8 years) Cubs (8-10) and Scouts (10 to 14) every Friday during term time, from 7pm to 8.30/9pm.

Scouting seeks to promote the development of young people to help them reach their full potential through learning, unique experiences and every day adventure.