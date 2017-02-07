Rain doesn’t dampen park opening

More than 200 people braved the wind and rain to celebrate the opening of the new Hope Street Play Park in Mossend on Saturday.

The £250,000 project features state-of-the-art play equipment, including a specialist ‘ability swing’ for children in wheelchairs.

The event marks the completion of phase two of improvement works in the area. The new 3G pitch and running track have already proved a big hit with children since it opened in 2015.

Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves at the opening, despite the poor weather.

“There was a real sense of community spirit and the fantastic new facilities have brought everyone together in such a special way.”