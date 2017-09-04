Public meeting will discuss ‘toxic triangle’

A public meeting to discuss a proposed incinerator will be held in Bellshill amid fears the town could be trapped in a “toxic triangle”.

Plans for a plant to deal with waste have been lodged with South Lanarkshire Council despite a similar application for the same site, the former Craighead School near Blantyre, being rejected some years ago.

There are also plans for an incinerator in Monklands and one is currently being built at Polmadie on the south side of Glasgow.

Phil Sykes, chair of the HERAG protest group, warned: “The community of Bellshill will find themselves trapped between the toxic outflows of these incinerators, as part of the Lanarkshire toxic triangle.”

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle has arranged a public meeting in the Joe McKay Community Centre, Liberty Road, on Thursday, September 21. There will be a range of speakers outlining concerns and people will have an opportunity to discuss and ask questions.

Mr Lyle said: “I decided to call this meeting for a simple reason. The people I represent, not only in Hamilton, Bothwell and Uddingston but also the people of Bellshill, could be affected by the emissions from this incinerator.

“Given the extension of the opportunity for objections to be lodged to South Lanarkshire Council, this is an ideal time to host an event to bring together people and inform them of these proposals.”