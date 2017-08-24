Public meeting tonight on incinerator plan

The group fighting plans for an incinerator to be built between Hamilton, Bothwell and Blantyre are holding a public meeting at Hamilton Academical’s New Douglas Park tonight (Thursday) at 6pm.

Hamilton Energy Recovery Action Group will update affected communities on the campaign.

Chair Phil Sykes said “Public meetings have recently been held in Bothwell and Blantyre and this meeting is to update the people of Hamilton or anyone from any community who would like to know more about the dangers of this proposed development and get an update on what we are doing to fight it.

“If anyone from the communities of Uddingston, Cambuslang and Rutherglen would like any more information to back up that which we’ve already communicated, then I would urge them to come along tonight.

“I would add that we are always available to attend any meetings, public or otherwise, with any community that is affected.”