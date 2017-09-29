Park’s pavilion is flattened

A disused sports pavilion which became a magnet for troublemakers has finally been demolished.

Youths who hung about the building in Motherwell’s Calder Park were responsible for vandalism to play equipment and nearby homes, according to residents.

Earlier this year pensioners in Highfield Crescent told the Times they were living in fear because of rowdy behaviour which included windows being smashed and bins being set on fire.

They said youths were using a lane leading from their street to go to the pavilion. They demanded North Lanarkshire Council flatten the building to discourage the troublemakers.

The changing rooms were once well-used by football teams, but the ash pitches at Calder Park have long since fallen out of favour and last month councillors agreed to demolish several disused pavilions including Calder Park.