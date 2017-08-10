Park is top of the list for outdoor visitors

Have your say

Strathclyde Country Park has been named as Scotland’s most popular outdoor visitor attraction.

Latest figures released by VisitScotland show that in 2015 5.4 million people visited the North Lanarkshire Council-run facility.

Having been a host venue for the triathlon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the park is gearing up to host top athletes again during the 2018 European Sports Championships.

Strathclyde Park lies in 400 hectares of countryside in the Clyde Valley.

Set within beautiful surroundings the park is a popular family attraction with visitors coming enjoying a vast range of activities and events.

In the central belt, the park is well connected by public transport links and offers outdoor adventure playgrounds, bicycle hire, fitness gym, watersports centre with café, conference facilities and watersports including popular family funboats and Scotland’s theme park M&D’s.

A recent addition is new state-of-art football pitches Bothwellhaugh – named after the coal mining village which previously occupied at site of Strathclyde Park loch.

Strathclyde Park is an internationally renowned watersports venue which has previously held rowing championships at all levels including the 1986 Commonwealth Games and the 1996 World Championships.

It also regularly hosts rowing and sailing events and £680,000 has been spent on a striking new makeover for the finishing tower by the loch.

Paul Kelly, depute leader of North Lanarkshire Council and Motherwell West councillor, said: “From nature walks to family days out, the park really has something for everyone. We are proud to have this green oasis here in North Lanarkshire for people to enjoy all year round.

“Strathclyde Country Park is a world-class watersports venue and we are greatly looking forward to hosting the European Championship rowing and triathlon competitions.

“North Lanarkshire offers a number of top quality tourist destinations including Summerlee Museum of Industrial life and the Roman Frontier Antonine Wall for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy.”

Throughout the year the park is host to major music events, triathlons, 5k and 10k races, fireworks displays, countryside ranger activities and various club activities.

The council’s ‘What’s On’ guide provides details of planned activities and events at the park.